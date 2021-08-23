The Walking Dead: Now the series also has an official drink

The end of the US series The Walking Dead is almost around the corner. And before the premiere of the last season of the series celebrates its premiere, it could be announced that The Sexton Single Malt will be the official whiskey of “the Walking Dead“Was appointed.

Today the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead starts on the US broadcaster AMC. In Germany, ProSieben Fun starts at 4 a.m. on Monday morning, a little earlier than the Disney + streaming service, where the episodes are available from 9 a.m.

This is what the expert says about The Sexton Single Malt

Manuel Wagner, bartender at the Booze Bar in Berlin Friedrichshain, says “The whiskey is good. Not particularly special, but solid material. You can use it to mix a whiskey sour.“

Mark Gillespie from the "WhiskeyCast" became aware of the cooperation. Among other things, he writes "… I wonder how this affects the deal the show's producers had with Diageo to bring out The Walking Dead Bourbon two years ago? This one is still in stores … is it a zombie brand now?"









The press release states: “America’s best-selling Irish malt, The SextonÂ® Single Malt, announces its nomination as official whiskey for AMC Networks’ groundbreaking The Walking Dead series, with a multi-channel partnership running through the end of 2022. As part of the highly anticipated final season, The Sexton Single Malt and AMC Networks are collaborating on all three episodes of last season to delight fans with a range of bespoke retail deals, cocktail experiences and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, all inspired by the whiskey’s mantra of “celebrating life” are.“

“The Walking Dead whiskey enthusiasts can also look forward to the launch of a limited-edition co-branded bottle, recipes and sweepstakes announced on The Walking Dead social pages early next year. Until then, The Sexton Single Malt invites fans to toast the last season with a dram The Sexton Single Malt and the “The Walking Dead Cocktail Kit” available from Cocktail Courier.“

The trailer for the season of the series “the Walking Dead“On AMC, ProSieben Fun and Disney +:

