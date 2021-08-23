The Tomorrow War on Prime Video: Chris Pratt in action

With “The Tomorrow War”, the best blockbuster entertainment will be available on Prime Video from the beginning of July 2021. Amazon was even able to hire Chris Pratt for this.

New York (USA) – Aliens against soldiers – in summer it’s down to business! With “The Tomorrow War”, director Chris McKay unleashes a visually stunning science fiction and action film on humanity. The production of Amazon Prime Video will be available for streaming from July 2, 2021. The cast of actors who are involved in “The Tomorrow War” alone guarantees a guaranteed audience.

Sci-Fi / Action: The Tomorrow War Director: Chris McKay

The Tomorror War: Blockbuster on Prime Video with “Star-Lord” Chris Pratt and Oscar winner JK Simmons

If it hadn’t been for Corona, movie buffs around the world would have been able to look forward to a spectacular cinema experience. But the pandemic does not make the release of “The Tomorrow War” possible in local cinemas. Instead, Prime Video users can relax and watch the action from July 2, 2021 on the couch at home.

"The Tomorrow War" starts on July 2, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Chris Pratt, known from Guardians of the Galaxy, plays a mercenary.

Amazon was able to hire well-known actors such as Chris Pratt and JK Simmons for the 140-minute long film. Pratt has been world famous at least since his "Star-Lord" role in the Marvel films "Guardians of the Galaxy". In contrast, there is character actor Simmons, who won the Oscar and Golden Globe for his performance in the music film drama "Whiplash". Now both actors meet in "The Tomorrow War".









Amazon relies on aliens to fight soldiers: “The Tomorrow War” shows intergalactic combat

The story of Prime Video production is told comparatively quickly. In the distant future, Earth will lose a war against alien invaders. Suddenly the survival of mankind depends on a plan that scientists have forged. The aim in “The Tomorrow War” is to recruit soldiers from the past in order to take up the lost war again. Will Netflix come up with similar stories in July 2021?

Time travel to bring soldiers and civilians with special skills into the future. One of these soldiers is played by Chris Pratt. In the run-up to the release of “The Tomorrow War”, the actor made a very special recommendation to his fans in an interview with “DigitalSpy”.

Hollywood star Chris Pratt promises top entertainment: “The Tomorrow War” is reminiscent of Zack Snyder optics

“Turn off your phones! Sit down and get ready to watch the film in its entirety […] Turn up the volume as loud as you can, watch the film on the largest screen as possible and allow yourself to be drawn into the story, ”says Chris Pratt about streaming“ The Tomorrow War ” .

The trailers for the production of Prime Video promise futuristic action and elaborately choreographed battle scenes. In general, the look and style of “The Tomorrow War” are reminiscent of Zack Snyder’s furious film trips. The genre is definitely new territory for the director of “The Tomorrow War”.

So far, Chris McKay has been responsible for films such as “The Lego Movie” and “Dolittle”. After a bit of entertainment for a younger audience, the American dared to tackle his most complex project to date with “The Tomorrow War”. From July 2, 2021, Prime Video users in over 240 countries will be able to get their own picture of the action cracker with Chris Pratt. Apart from that, Disney + also has some film highlights ready in July 2021. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

