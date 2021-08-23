The most unusual celebrity baby names: Cosmo, Gravity and Pilot Inspektor are still to be topped

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost provide the latest example of extraordinary celebrity baby names

Celebrity Baby Name Surprise! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have just announced the name of their first child on Instagram: Cosmo. “Ok, ok, we had a baby,” wrote Jost. “His name is Cosmo and we love him very much.” It’s a meaningful, distinctive name that comes from the Greek word for harmony and beauty.

Celebrities often choose something unique when it comes to their children: Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, for example, named their newborn daughter Lyra Antarctica. And how could we forget about Apple Martin and Blue Ivy?

One celebrity baby name tops all others when it comes to eccentricity

However, all of these names pale in comparison to perhaps the most controversial baby name in history – Elon Musk and Grimes’ X Æ A-Xii. (Though he may not be as crazy as he sounds: Musk explained to podcast host Joe Rogan that he is pronounced “X-Ash”.) Or maybe we should include the (appropriately) bizarrely gifted children of rocker Frank Zappa Consider: Moon Unit, Dweezil, and Diva Thin Muffin.

Here we take a look at over 50 of the most surprising celebrity baby names. Some are lovably crazy – we think of Kal-El and Pilot Inspector – others are just cute and refreshingly unconventional. You might even find a few ideas for your own offspring.









The list of the most unusual celebrity baby names

Cosmo

Child of: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

New Years Apollo

Child of: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Rhodes Robert

Child of: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

Lyra Antarctica

Child of: Ed ​​Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Daisy Dove

Child of: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

X Æ A-12

Child of: Elon Musk and Grimes

Raddix

Child of: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Gravity

Child of: Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree

Kal-El

Child of: Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Luna Simone

Child of: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Pilot inspector

Child of: Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf

Lee reportedly chose the name “Pilot” after hearing a song.

Sunday Molly

Child of: Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale

Apollo Bowie Flynn, Kingston James McGregor, and Zuma Nesta Rock

Children of: Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani

Rocket, Racer, Rebel, Rogue and Rhiannon

Children of: Robert Rodriguez and Elizabeth Avellán