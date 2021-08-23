Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsThe Morning Show: The new trailer sets the mood for Season 2...
News

The Morning Show: The new trailer sets the mood for Season 2 of the show on Apple TV +

By Vimal Kumar
0
43




The Morning Show - wallpaper
THE MORNING SHOW

With “The Morning Show” the star-studded figurehead of Apple TV + returns. A new trailer is now in the mood for season 2. See the video at Netzwelt.

The Morning Show: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (Source: TMDB.org)

  • Shortly before the start of season 2, a new trailer for “The Morning Show” was released.
  • The video shows some new faces who join the series on Apple TV +.
  • The corona pandemic will also be a topic in issue 2.

The crown jewel of Apple TV + will return on September 17, 2021: The drama series “The Morning Show” with the superstars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will start its second season on this date – and Apple TV + now has a second season as well , released a much longer trailer.

See the video here:

External content
from Youtube

At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. You can have this displayed with one click.




I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More on this in our privacy policy.

As seen in the clip, Reese Witherspoon’s “The Morning Show” presenter Bradley Jackson and the rest of the staff on the fictional morning news show at the start of Season 2 are initially struggling with the aftermath of the previous edition’s explosive finale.

Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy, on the other hand, has left the show, and the video shows how the star presenter is to be persuaded to return. The clip also reveals that the corona pandemic will also be a topic in the new episodes.

The “The Morning Show” trailer also shows some new faces from season 2. Julianna Margulies (“Good Wife”) plays the seasoned journalist Laura Peterson, who seems to be becoming a kind of mentor for Bradley Jackson.

It was not yet known that “Arrested Development” star Will Arnett would join “The Morning Show” in season 2. He plays Doug Klassen, the agent of Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy, as the trailer above revealed for the first time.

You can find out everything about issue 2 of the series on Apple TV + in our big season guide: “The Morning Show”: Start date, plot and cast of season 2 on Apple TV +.

Rate The Morning Show
genre Drama, comedy
First broadcast

11/01/2019
First broadcast in Germany

11/22/2019
Homepage apple.co
Other sources
network Apple TV +

production

Echo Films, Hello Sunshine, Media Res
Seasons

This page was created with data from Amazon, Netflix, MagentaTV, Sky Online, iTunes, The Movie Database, Fanart.tv, Warner Home Entertainment, Sony Home Entertainment or the respective production studios and / or publishers. If you have any errors or problems, please use the contact form.


Previous articleJanz far out: Does the Brandenburg periphery benefit from the capital boom? – Brandenburg
Next articleEmma Stone casts the leading role in Yórgos Lánthimos’ new film
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv