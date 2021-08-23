The Morning Show: The new trailer sets the mood for Season 2 of the show on Apple TV +

THE MORNING SHOW 23 August 2021 at 6:38 pm With “The Morning Show” the star-studded figurehead of Apple TV + returns. A new trailer is now in the mood for season 2. See the video at Netzwelt.

The Morning Show: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (Source: TMDB.org)

Shortly before the start of season 2, a new trailer for “The Morning Show” was released.

The video shows some new faces who join the series on Apple TV +.

The corona pandemic will also be a topic in issue 2.

The crown jewel of Apple TV + will return on September 17, 2021: The drama series “The Morning Show” with the superstars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will start its second season on this date – and Apple TV + now has a second season as well , released a much longer trailer.

See the video here:

External content

from Youtube At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. You can have this displayed with one click.





I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More on this in our privacy policy.

As seen in the clip, Reese Witherspoon’s “The Morning Show” presenter Bradley Jackson and the rest of the staff on the fictional morning news show at the start of Season 2 are initially struggling with the aftermath of the previous edition’s explosive finale.

Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy, on the other hand, has left the show, and the video shows how the star presenter is to be persuaded to return. The clip also reveals that the corona pandemic will also be a topic in the new episodes.

The “The Morning Show” trailer also shows some new faces from season 2. Julianna Margulies (“Good Wife”) plays the seasoned journalist Laura Peterson, who seems to be becoming a kind of mentor for Bradley Jackson.

It was not yet known that “Arrested Development” star Will Arnett would join “The Morning Show” in season 2. He plays Doug Klassen, the agent of Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy, as the trailer above revealed for the first time.

You can find out everything about issue 2 of the series on Apple TV + in our big season guide: “The Morning Show”: Start date, plot and cast of season 2 on Apple TV +.

Rate The Morning Show genre Drama, comedy First broadcast 11/01/2019 First broadcast in Germany 11/22/2019 Homepage apple.co Other sources network Apple TV + production Echo Films, Hello Sunshine, Media Res Seasons