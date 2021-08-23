Monday, August 23, 2021
Take part in the movie trailer of “Reminiscene” with Hugh Jackman via DeepFake

By Sonia Gupta
The film studio Warner Bros. and their creative agency Oblio decided to promote their new blockbuster sci-fi / thriller Reminiscene with Hugh Jackman come up with a special highlight: using DeepFake technology, user portraits of themselves (or other people) can be uploaded, which are then animated and integrated into an individualized version of a special film trailer, which can also be downloaded.


Trailer Reminiscene:

The technology comes from the DeepFake specialist D-ID and theirs Live portrait technology, which can animate faces based on just one portrait and a video whose facial expressions serve as a template. The promo campaign gives a small foretaste of developments that are likely to be coming, such as customizable feature films (or games) in which you can play a leading or supporting role yourself.

Virtual face
Virtual face

Here is a sample clip of the Reminiscene Promo with a per This PersonDoesNotExist created virtual face (baptized Olivia):




Face-in-Book
Virtual face in the Reminiscene clip

Film trailers are becoming more important again than they were in Corona time, as audiences are again to be lured into the cinemas for film premieres and these are again given an exclusive time window – as before Corona. Warner Bros., for example, has signed a deal with AMC, the largest cinema chain in the world, which grants the cinemas exclusive exploitation for 45 days (before Corona it was 90 days).

DeepFakes

DeepFakes – a conglomerate of deep learning and fake – use deep learning technologies, which are trained on the basis of sample material of many faces in order to then exchange one face for another. In the meantime, anyone with sufficient specialist knowledge, relatively powerful hardware (a PC for gamers or, for example, 4K video editing is sufficient) and sufficient source video material of the face to be traded in can create such forgeries.

But also film studios like Disney rely on DeepFake technology, for example, to bring dead actors (such as Princess Leia in future Star Wars episodes) back to life cinematically as lifelike as possible.

D-IDs Live Portrait Technique:

Plot from Reminiscene

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) is a private investigator of the mind. He navigates his way through the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. He lives on the edge of the sunken coast of Miami. His life is turned upside down when he welcomes Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), a new client. A simple matter turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to discover the truth about Mae’s sudden disappearance, he uncovers a conspiracy and ultimately has to answer the question: how far would you go to hold onto those you love?

Face-anim
Virtual face in the Reminiscene clip


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
