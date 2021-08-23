Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: career sensation – but Brad Pitt is against it

Nobody expected that: After Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, most recently due to the divorce war between her parents Angelina Jolie, 45, and Brad Pitt, 57, repeatedly came into focus, she is now causing a mega surprise herself!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: Surprise! She wants to have a career

How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has fared in recent years can only be speculated about: The 14-year-old grew up with her parents’ war of divorce. When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially split, Shiloh was just getting started nine years grown old. That her mother then did that sole custody and many serious allegations against Father Brad were made public, likely for Shiloh, who is becoming one close relationship to the Oscar winner should have been particularly difficult.

In the meantime, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is no longer a child, in May the teenager will be 15 years old and develop more and more into a young woman who is now apparently also thinking about her future – and for whom she should have very special plans to have!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: Future plans cause trouble with Brad Pitt

Apparently Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wants to fight her way out of the shadow of her famous parents and himself a career of its own build up, because as an insider told the US “Star” magazine, the 14-year-old should start as a model want:









Shiloh recognizes that she has many options in Hollywood and in the world at large. Modeling is what she likes best.

Brad Pitt: Great concern for daughter Shiloh

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt got it into his head, a “edgy teen model “ to become – and this plan does not exactly meet with approval from dad Brad Pitt, on the contrary: The 57-year-old is said to be from his daughter’s model plans hold nothing at all:

He feels a certain restlessness when it comes to having the children in the murderous world enter the conversation.

Brad am worried that Shiloh dem Pressure, To live up to her famous surname could be too big for the young woman. Experts should agree that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt could face a successful career as a model, according to estimates earn up to $ 20 million and the big designers could fight for the 14-year-old:

It would just be the beginning. Having a Jolie Pitt name on the catwalk would be next level for these fashion houses,

reports an insider.

It is not known how mom Angelina Jolie thinks about her daughter’s modeling plans. But considering the fact that the 45-year-old has often taken her children with her to press meetings or the red carpet, she doesn’t seem to have that much of a problem with her children being in public.