Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello: Private chat history released

After this Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Having kept their love a secret for a long time, they can now finally stand by it. The two are happier than ever and show that on their social media channels – to the delight of the fans. Just recently, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello posted very private videos that make it very clear how in love they are. In an interview, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also revealed what they thought of each other when they first met. The more one learns about the young couple, however, the clearer it becomes that the two are meant for each other. If you watch the videos like that, you can tell that the two singers totally enjoy their togetherness. And at this point a little warning: As a single you quickly think “I want exactly what they have.” But languished enough for now were Shawn and Camila’s private chat histories published, who are pretty funny …

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s private chat history published

On December 7th, Shawn Mendes released the deluxe version of his new album “Wonder” and delighted fans with 24 songs. Including the Christmas song that Shawn and Camila Cabello made together. Of course, he is currently on a promo tour and gives many interviews. For the “Late Late Show” with James Corden, Shawn Mendes took part in the popular “Spill your guts or fill your guts” format. There, stars are asked piquant questions that they have to answer. If you don’t dare, you have to eat something super disgusting. Moderator James asked Shawn to keep the last five messages between him and girlfriend Camila Cabello from her private chat history to read aloud – and he did it!

“Phew, luckily that’s not so bad. She said: ‘Is it disgusting? How’s it going? Ewwww’

And I replied, ‘The interview was great, but now I have to eat some disgusting things.’

And she: ‘That’s awesome! Are you spilling your guts with Matt? ‘

Me: ‘No, just me, I’m already totally disgusted.’

And she: ‘Shit, what’s the worst thing to eat?’

Moderator James Corden was certainly hoping for something more exciting, but somehow it’s totally sweet to see that the two of them talk about normal things, like a normal couple and at the same time like best friends. The two are really cuter than the Christmas cookies that I’m just shoveling in with envy. 😭❤️

