Monday, August 23, 2021
Selena Gomez is unrecognizable

By Arjun Sethi
The singer had already dared to do it once – now Selena Gomez wears blonde hair again and shows her new hairstyle on Instagram.

After Billie Eilish and Dylan Sprouse, Selena Gomez is also daring a complete type change and, after years, has once again given her platinum blonde hair. The jet-black mane is actually the singer’s trademark – now it is almost unrecognizable!

In 2017, the 28-year-old appeared on the AMAs red carpet with platinum blonde hair and a bob haircut. Now she dared again and said goodbye to her dark mane.

The fans are enthusiastic: “The blonde queen is back,” wrote a user on Instagram.




Selena Gomez shows off her platinum blonde hair on Instagram

Selena Gomez presented her new hairstyle last weekend on the Instagram account of her beauty brand “Rare Beauty” and, on occasion, advertised her products. The singer founded the label a good year ago.

The hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri are behind their new look – according to “Elle” they have been responsible for the singer’s hair for a decade. “Usually she keeps it pretty natural, but this time she’s made a big change,” the stylist duo told Elle.

It would have taken eight hours of work and 200 slides to create the look.

Also musically, Selena Gomez dares a change in 2021: The singer returns to her Mexican roots with the song “Revelación” and sings in Spanish.



