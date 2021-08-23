Reconciliation? Kim Kardashian stops by Kanye West’s party

July 26, 2021 – 11:44 am clock

Kim Kardashian: She visits Kanye West for a release party in Atlanta

Oh, who visited the ex? Kim Kardashian (40) dressed up for the release party to new music from ex Kanye West (44) and even had the kids with him, North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) . Only at the beginning of the week did the press read about a family trip to San Francisco. He and she both wore red outfits to the release party – optically a match. In the video above, we reveal whether the ex-couple is now “matching” privately again.

Reconciliation apparently also with rapper Jay-Z

Meanwhile, all hatchets seem to have been buried between Kanye and rapper Jay-Z (51). Kim’s ex presented his new album “Donda” at a mega release party on Thursday evening in Atlanta in front of tens of thousands of fans at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. And caused a few surprises: In the red outfit, the rapper danced to short excerpts of his new songs and thus gave insights into his new work.







The last song of the evening in particular caused open mouths: a collaboration with colleague Jay-Z, whose voice sounded over the arena loudspeakers and caused cheers, as can be seen from a recording that is available on the celebrity portal “TMZ”.

After the Kim wedding dispute, there is now reconciliation

The two hip-hop superstars were once good friends, but had been considered divided by the public for many years. Rumors began to spread after Jay-Z failed to appear at West and Kim Kardashian’s, 40, wedding in 2014. Public statements, especially by Kanye West, underpinned the suspicion of the dispute.

West also complained at a concert in 2016 that Jay-Z hadn’t looked after him and his family after Kim was robbed in Paris. Jay-Z returned the favor on his album “4:44” with a disstrack at Kanye West. Apparently, Kanye is totally in need of harmony, which I’m sure Kim and Jay-Z are also happy about.