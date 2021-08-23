Production of the Taliban: Between Robin Hood and Johnny Depp | Society | BR KulturBühne

The Taliban present themselves in English-speaking and mild at their first appearances in Kabul. Can the promises of amnesty and women’s freedoms be trusted? What messages are in the pictures? A conversation with the Islamic scholar Stefan Weidner about beards, black eyes and carousel driving.

Judith Heitkamp: What is the first thing you notice when the new men appear in Kabul?

Stefan Weidner: First of all, that the way the Taliban portrayed itself has changed a lot compared to when it was first in power, over 20 years ago. Today they deal aggressively with the media, they have no problem with photographs, while back then it was not even allowed to take portrait photos. The leaders now coming from underground had been in hiding for 20 years. No one knew exactly who they were or what they looked like, there were only secret photos of them. Some of them speak excellent English. They are now staging themselves professionally, they also dress a bit more chic, even if they are still in this Taliban style with a turban, naturally bearded, in a long robe … while the Taliban on the street still corresponds more to the old image. At that time, the Taliban also presented themselves – as people from the people, simple and poor.

Robes, beards, machine guns, no women – outwardly the message was always: We are not western. But maybe that’s a picture that still reacts to the West.

No more photo ban: Tailban fighters in Kabul It is precisely about this demarcation from the West. Perhaps if the West were to stage its images of life less aggressively in advertisements, films and so on, the Taliban might not, for example, dress so explicitly in oriental clothes. The funny thing is that they also practice an orientalization themselves, they try to conform to the cliché of the simple oriental, as it appears in ‘A Thousand and One Nights’ or in the film. I saw these pictures of the Taliban in Kabul and thought – he now looks like Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean”. The Taliban originally put on make-up and some of them still do it today, the ‘black eyes’ are applied to ward off the evil eye. When we see this, it reminds us of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow.

How westernized are the leaders who make their announcements partly in English?

Some of them are very educated. This applies, for example, to the son of the former warlord Siradschuddin Haqqani, who speaks English very well. The others are then more local. The Taliban are the students of religious schools by name. They come from the refugee camps in Pakistan. The average Taliban has little education and may not be able to read properly. But he is indoctrinated with a very simple Islamic ideology, under the principles of which women end up suffering. When the Taliban say they respect women’s rights, that’s only true insofar as they, of course, mean women’s rights according to Islamic Sharia law.







The Islamic State tried to address and recruit young people in particular. Are the Taliban’s messages primarily aimed at young men?

To the young men on site. Nobody who wanted to recruit young people in the West for IS would have painted their eyes black, that would be effeminate, feminized. There is this tendency in Southeast Asian culture, which of course has to do with the fact that women are pushed out of the public space, the gender game is then played by the men themselves. There was also a high proportion of pederasty or homosexuality in it. Last but not least, the Taliban came up to fight this – that is also the reason for the beard. The beardless youth corresponds to a certain ideal of beauty in this homosexual cosmos. To resist temptation, the Taliban must wear beards. This culture has nothing to do with the Islamic State in Iraq or Syria, very modern, westernized cultures compared to Afghanistan. The Islamic State has also tried to work internationally – the Taliban are a national phenomenon. They are focused on Afghanistan, maybe a little more on Pakistan, and do not claim to conquer the world. We can be relatively certain that the Taliban will not detonate any bombs in Germany or the USA.

Yesterday, pictures of the Taliban in the children’s carousel with Kalashnikov slung over their shoulders were circulating online. Apparently there is an amusement park in Kabul that has been hijacked. How do you see these pictures?

I wonder how playful the people are now that they have won the war. You can find these carousels all over the Islamic world, often simple and homemade, they are places of entertainment, especially for religious holidays. Then you go there, the children are allowed to drive laps, there is cotton candy. I think the pictures now also represent a festive mood: We won the war, we are now taking a seat on this carousel. It’s a kind of cockiness and gimmick. Especially since these people, when they just come out of battle, have probably not experienced anything like civil culture for many years.

The central narrative is: We won, we drove the United States out. Who can the Taliban get on their side with this message of victory?

Many who are anti-American, many who are anti-colonial. I think there is an intuitive sympathy for the Taliban in large parts of the Islamic world. Because they actually managed to drive the Americans out in the end. This Robin Hood aura, this aura of simplicity, that they are not wearing uniforms and not as anonymous as the Islamic State: that will earn them some sympathy. But in the end everything will depend for them on whether they succeed in establishing a reasonably reasonable stability without being too brutal and offering the Afghans an economic perspective. And so this is a short, sympathetic moment that some people may feel now. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Could it be as long as there are Americans in the country?

Yes, it can be. The difficulties will already begin when the Taliban no longer receives any cash payments from abroad. Then they run out of cash and can no longer pay. In other words, the economic and other difficulties can arise very soon, on dimensions that dwarf everything. Then no one will ask about women’s rights anymore, then survival is the key. And that will show what this victory is worth.