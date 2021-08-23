Platten-Pedro closes his world-famous record bookshop – BZ Berlin

A Berlin institution says goodbye: Platten Pedro stops. One of the world’s most famous record bookshops is about to close forever. The BZ came to the farewell visit to the Lord of the Rillen at Tegeler Weg 102.

Pedro greets the reporter: “Abjesang, or what?” His 40-square-meter store, which he opened in 1969, is still full of black panes. “But a lot is already out,” says Pedro. “Soul is gone and ten meters of songwriter and all that German stuff.”

Old age in the house on the edge of the forest

Actually, he wanted to continue until he can no longer. But it will end on December 15th at the latest. If he gets rid of his remaining stock, even before that.

Pedro quits for reasons of age (he will be 80 in December) – and because of love. “I’m moving to my friend Susi’s in Steinhuder Meer.” He has already made the 1000 most important favorite albums and two stereo systems to Neustadt am Rübenberge in Lower Saxony. There Pedro moves into a house on the edge of the forest. “Will of course a changeover from the noisy Tegeler Weg …”









DJ in Rolf Eden’s Playboy Club

He sold used records for 52 years. Before that, he played in Rolf Eden’s Playboy Club, among others. “Rolf also gave me the nickname Pedro.” Because his real name is Peter Patzek and recorded a few songs himself in 1967: “But it wasn’t successful.” Sponge about it!

So things went all the better with vinyl sales. “During weddings I had a quarter of a million records on the shelves.” Pedro had everything from opera to jazz, rock, pop and punk. Everything but no CDs. “They are just hazardous waste with packaging,” says Pedro, streaming is even worse. “You can stand by the Spree and hear the water splashing. Terrible!”

Pedro takes the proof, reaches into the shelf and puts an LP from “Brainticket” on the turntable. Amps and speakers fill the place with psychedelic rock.

Steven Spielberg needed his help

Pedro knew many artists personally and over the years he received countless inquiries. Steven Spielberg was desperate while filming in Prague. For the recordings of “Schindler’s List” he needed an original shellac from the song “Mamatschi” by Mimi Thoma. “Spielberg sent a guy who said what else,” says Pedro. “The record was worth 5 marks, I sold it to him for 200.”

Otherwise, Pedro was just what he was. Berlin in its heart chamber and an absolute expert in its field.

The shop will be closed from August 16 to 20, then reopen for sale. As usual, on weekdays from 12:03 p.m. to 4:57 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:59 a.m. to 1:02 p.m. Pedro also accepts search lists by phone (Tel. 3441875).