Monday, August 23, 2021
Photo confusion: is Cardi B showing a baby bump here?

By Arjun Sethi
You have to take a closer look at this photo: Is this a baby bump? Or what does Cardi B (28) want to show with a current article on the net? In any case, the rapper’s fans are quite confused and begin to speculate wildly under the post – there is even talk of a new pregnancy. But what is really on now Cardis Snapshot photographed?

The snapshot on Instagram shows a large ball that appears to be too Cardis Luxury body belongs. The initially indefinable curve is held by one hand – most likely that of Offset (29), her partner and baby daddy of daughter Kulture (2). Cardi himself comments on the mysterious snapshot “I can’t wait to get home” – and makes your community suspicious. “Is that a baby bump in the picture?” Asks a user.

Proclaimed Cardi here actually a new pregnancy – and has she skilfully hidden her belly so far? No, this is not news for youngsters: What is staged so strikingly here is actually Cardis Buttock! “It’s a shame, I thought the photo was from a pregnancy shoot,” writes a fan and seems a little disappointed.

Cardi B and Offset in January 2020
Offset and Cardi B, January 2021
Cardi B, rapper


