Paul Janke rehearses for OnlyFans and is already showing a lot forbidden

By Arjun Sethi
Paul Janke naked in a hammock – this is what the pictures of the ex-bachelor’s at OnlyFans could look like. There’s a hot foretaste on Instagram!

Hamburg / Mallorca – He did it again! Paul Janke (39) prefers to show himself as God and the weight bench created him. Now the ex-bachelor has drawn blank again.

Paul Janke (39) really wants to know: He has registered with OnlyFans and is already heating up the ladies.

With his latest snapshot on Instagram, the TV hottie drives the world of women crazy.

On it you can see how the 39-year-old, who now lives in Mallorca, made himself comfortable in a hammock – naked as a splinter!

With the temperatures on the Balearic island, clothes seem to be superfluous anyway. The original Bachelor thinks that too! “We spend so much money on clothes, but we spend the best moments in life without 😉,” wrote the unabashedly about the nude pic.




And that doesn’t just mean sunbathing in a cozy hammock …

While the blond boy looks into the distance with a broad grin, his leg is just covering the most necessary things – or is it?

The followers disagree: “I can see something .. on my thigh,” said one user in the comments. Another quips: “The bells of Rome …”

But Paul gives the all-clear: “Well? Who zoomed everything? 😂 Must disappoint you 🤷‍♂️ It’s just a fold – no 🥚 😂😂”, he comments.

With his provocative photo, the former Rosenkavalier is pursuing a specific goal: He is beating the drum for OnlyFans!

He already has an account on the platform, on which there are no taboos, as he lets his followers know: “Who has OnlyFans from you? Hamburg pearl in the Mediterranean now also depends on OnlyFans 😉”, reveals Paul.

The native of Hamburg seems to have taken a liking to “OnlyFans”. In the VOX program “Prominent!” he said over the portal: “Of course everything is allowed. You can show what you want.”

Will he take advantage of this to pull completely blank soon?


