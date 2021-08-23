Over 70 free 4K UHD films for Prime subscribers!

Prime subscribers can access over 70 films in 4K quality for free on Prime Video. Here you can find all free 4K films on Amazon Prime Video!

If we have learned something from our research for free 4K films on Prime Video (as of August 20, 2021), it is that the name of the corresponding content still leaves a lot to be desired. Once the title is teased with (4K UHD) in the title, then there is again no indication of a display in Ultra HD. There is almost nothing left but to click through hundreds of film titles to find a “treasure” if necessary! But the search is worthwhile, as you will see in the following lists. In addition to the Amazon Originals, such as “The Tomorrow War” with Chris Pratt, “The Prince from Zamunda 2” or “Borat 2”, there are a few third-party film titles that are worth your attention. There is, for example, the new “Shadow in the Cloud”, the Korean zombie shocker “Peninsula” or “Knifes Out – Murder is a family matter”.









Free 4K movies in HDR and SDR

A few years older but still very good are for example “Sicario” with Josh Brolin (Thanos) and Benicio Del Toro, “La La Land” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone or the animated film “Hotel Transsilvanien 2” (especially in the original English language) ). As you can see, there is something for every taste, from action to horror to love-making and movie fun for the whole family. It is noticeable (and a shame) that many Sony Pictures films are in 4K quality, but mostly without HDR (High Dynamic Range). And film titles like “Blade Runner 2049” or “Baby Driver” deserve a little more than just four times the full HD resolution. That is why we have created two overviews, one films in 4K + HDR and one in 4K + SDR.

Requirement: Prime subscription!

It should be self-explanatory that you must have an active Prime subscription in order to be able to watch the films for free via Prime Video. For 7.99 euros a month or 69.99 euros a year, the subscription is certainly affordable and offers other advantages, such as free premium shipping (goods offered by Amazon), Amazon Music (over 2 million songs for free) and much more.

Free movies on Prime Video in 4K UHD with HDR:

Films on Prime Video in 4K UHD (SDR):

