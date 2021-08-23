onvista meal: Dax continues to be cautious – Biontech, Disney, Sixt and Bitcoin cracked important brands!

Never miss an episode? Subscribe to the onvista YouTube channel!

The German benchmark index remains cautious. After a good start to the trading day, the European purchasing manager indices took some of the momentum out of the Dax. Nothing has changed in terms of the general situation. The known problems remain.

The difference to last week, however, is that the German carmakers are experiencing better days again. After VW & Co lost between 6 and 7 percent in each case last week, some investors are taking hold of them again today.









Bitcoin is also making a name for itself again. The cryptocurrency has cracked the $ 50,000 mark. Paypal and Coinbase have pushed the price up again with new news.

The shares of Biontech and Pfizer are also on the up again. It is speculated that the vaccine of the two partners will receive normal approval from the FDA today and the emergency approval will be lifted.

Never miss an episode? Simply subscribe to the onvista YouTube channel!

