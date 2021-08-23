One of the funniest moments in the Marvel franchise just got better with the scene deleted

It’s probably the scene in which Marvel fans became Thor fans too: In the first film of the god of thunder from 2011, the Nordic hero is just arriving on earth after his exile from Asgard. Thor silts up in a diner together with the research team around Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), enjoys his hot drink and then smashes the mug on the floor in a rustic way: “This potion. It’s good. Another one!”

Marvel: One of the best and funniest Thor scenes should go on

The whole coarse, inconsiderate, deep inside the god’s breast but also Thor’s heartfelt essence is rooted in the throw of the mug.

A scene that was unfortunately deleted later would have completed the moment and not only that: It would have elegantly illustrated the most important Thor transformation.

Because a few days later Thor returns ruefully to the café and apologizes for his behavior. The relevant point begins in second 41:

The scene does not appear in the final cut. But she would have made the film better and further refined the iconic Thor cup throw. Because in the diner Thor applies the customs from Asgard. When Jane explains that he was disrespectful, he doesn’t really see his mistake

In the first gate the god of thunder is an ignorant and arrogant idiot for whom the youth as heir to the throne of Odin did not do particularly well. The Chris Hemsworth character grows up with the prospect of eventually ruling Asgard. The entire movie is busy getting him off his high horse.

The alternate ending of Thor

Thor – Deleted Scene Alternate Ending (English)

He snatches the hammer from him and with it his strength. On earth, Thor is a (very handsome) nobody. But living together with people, especially Jane Foster, changes Thor. He becomes more humble, more empathetic and more considerate. The spoiled kid becomes a young man who even prepares food for his comrades-in-arms.

The deleted apology scene would have closed a nice bracket: the shattered one symbolizes the old Thor, the healthy cups the new, better Thor.

Thor 4: Love and Thunder starts in theaters on May 5, 2022.

