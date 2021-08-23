by Rike Andresen



The celebrity looks of the day in the GALA ticker: Nicole Kidman: She presents her hammer figure +++ Leni Klum: She has become so grown up +++ Barbara Meier greets from the set in a summer look

August 22, 2021



Nicole Kidman: Cover shoot at the age of 54



Nicole Kidman, 54, already shares a few impressions of her cover shoot with Marie Claire Australia on Instagram. For the tenth time it has graced the cover of the magazine. What is particularly noticeable: at 54 years of age, she would still go through for 40. She wears her hair straight and fringed – that makes her look significantly younger. There are also compliments for the photos in the comments. Rightly! The actress also looks great in the short jumpsuit – she can wear anything.

August 21, 2021



Leni Klum: Heidi’s daughter grew up like that



Leni Klum, 17, doesn’t post nearly as many photos from her life on Instagram as mom Heidi. All the greater is the surprise that the 17-year-old suddenly looks completely different in her latest photo. Just adult.

The picture is part of a campaign for the jewelry label Chopard, Leni holds a flower in her hand and looks intensely into the camera. There is not much left of her sweet, youthful features. What a development!

August 20, 2021



Barbara Meier in a wow summer look



Like many of her colleagues, Barbara Meier, 35, had to do without work for a long time. Now the ex-GNTM candidate is finally allowed to turn again – the joy of it can be seen in her. On Instagram, she sends her followers a summery greeting from Sofia. In the white summer dress she exudes good vibes, the accessories that Barbara combines with her dress add glamor to the look. Chanel sandals and Valentino belts give the style something luxurious, and your handbag should also come from the pen of a top-class designer.

Barbara’s fans are happy about the sun salutation, shower them with compliments in the comments. One can only agree with that.

August 19, 2021



After separating from Koray Günter: Betty Taube is super sexy on Instagram



Wow! Betty Taube, 26, now reacts to the announcement of her separation from husband Koray Günter, 27, and the speculation about his new girlfriend with a sexy photo. Dressed only in a lace bra and casually cut trousers, she presents her body, which is really impressive. The same is true of her fans, who especially celebrate Betty for her natural look. A user writes: “So natural and so beautiful”, Betty’s friend Jana Heinisch jokes: “All body parts are the same age – what a luck”.

A little swipe at ex Koray and his new model girlfriend Veronica Loi? She is said to have already dared one way or the other to become a beauty doctor. There is no statement from Betty about the speculation about her ex-husband’s new love affair. You don’t need to, because the photo and the time of posting speaks volumes.









August 18, 2021



Dua Lipa shows herself in a tight crochet bikini



Singer Dua Lipa, 25, is currently posting snapshots from her vacation on Instagram. Known for her flashy style, her bikini is definitely out of this world. The 25-year-old wears a crocheted model in yellow that just covers the breast and genital area. Less is no longer possible!

A flower and a hemp leaf are sewn onto the top, and a rainbow motif can be found on the trousers. Do these symbols mean something? Who knows … Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend, 22, gets enough attention with this model either way.

17th August 2021



Nicole Scherzinger now wears a long bob



The long black mane – sometimes with and sometimes without a pony – was her trademark. Now Nicole Scherzinger, 43, has parted with her signature look. A good ten centimeters of her long head of hair have fallen, and the ex- “Pussycat Doll” singer presents her new style on Instagram. And he can be seen!

The hair now only reaches just over her shoulder, Nicole wears an elegant side swept bob – that is, the hair is styled in the side parting, one section is teased a bit. The singer’s fans like her new style just as much as Nicole herself, who makes it clear in the photos she posts on Instagram how much she feels about her new self.

Nicole Scherzinger is right on trend with her new bob hairstyle. These celebrity ladies also love their chin-length styles:

August 16, 2021



Victoria Swarovski: birthday party in luxury dress



Victoria Swarovski, 28, celebrates her 28th birthday on the night of August 15, 2021. In addition to sister Paulina Swarovski, 22, and friends, there are also prominent faces such as Kay One, 36, among the guests. The celebrations in Marbella are in the trendy Mamzel restaurant. The “Let’s Dance” presenter knows how to dress up to match the glamor location. Glitter, fringes and tassels on your feet – there’s a lot going on with Victoria’s birthday look.

The luxury dress is strongly reminiscent of the outfits of the showgirls from the golden 20s. A touch of vintage meets modern elements here. The sandals that match the dress are particularly stylish. Although her friends have also dressed up, they can’t keep up with Victoria’s luxury look.

