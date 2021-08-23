New clues: Was Britney Spears secretly married?

How often was Britney Spears (39) really married? Officially, the singer was twice under the hood. In 2004 she said yes to her boyfriend Jason Allen Alexander after a boozy night in Las Vegas – 55 hours later, however, their marriage was annulled again. In the same year she went to the altar with Kevin Federline (43), but this connection also failed after three years. But maybe they weren’t the only husbands of the musician?

Would have Britney did not give up hope for eternal love after her failed attempts when she met Jason Trawick (49)? In the podcast “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” an alleged bill was discovered in the course of Britney’s guardianship suit, which is supposed to prove “advice on annulment of a marriage”. The date is said to have taken place in 2012 – during this time the stage star and were Jason officially engaged. In January 2013, they announced their separation after four years.

It is not yet known whether the speculations about a third wedding are actually true. But there is at least one further indication for this theory: Fans remember that Britney suddenly referred to her fiancé as her “husband” during a radio interview at the time.









advertisement

Britney Spears in October 2018

advertisement

Jason Trawick and Britney Spears, 2010

advertisement

Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz