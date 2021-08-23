Netflix continues record hit KINO.de

Those who break records are of course always welcome at their employer, including Adam Sandler at Netflix. The successful collaboration has now been extended to include another film.

With his sometimes infantile humor, Adam Sandler has polarized the film world for a quarter of a century, and dramas like “The Black Diamond” prove with great regularity what a wonderful actor the comedian can be if he is let go.

For several years now, the New Yorker has had an extremely productive relationship with the streaming service giant Netflix, where he is mostly responsible for light fare. The masses have liked it so much in the recent past that the crime comedy “Murder Mystery” was able to ensure the most successful start to date on Netflix in 2019. So it is of course not surprising that a sequel has now been announced, to which co-star Jennifer Aniston will return in front of the camera, as Deadline reports.

With Jeremy Garelick (“Die Trauzeugen AG”) a director has already been hired, but it is not yet known when the shooting will start and the finished film will be available for download.

In the first part, New York cop Nick Spitz, played by Adam Sandler, and his wife were suspected of murdering a billionaire on a yacht while on vacation in Europe. In order to prove their innocence, they set out to find the real culprit and thus created an entertaining chaos, which can now be repeated. We’re excited to see what the two of them will experience on their next vacation.

Adam Sandler will soon be flying into space

While Adam Sandler remains loyal to Netflix, he also has two cinema projects in the pipeline that we can look forward to in the years to come. In “Hustle” he plays a basketball scout who discovers a young talent in China and wants to bring it into the NBA, in “Spaceman of Bohemia” the actor goes into space. At the side of Carey Mulligan, he plays the fictional astronaut Jakub Procházka in the film adaptation of the novel “A Brief History of Bohemian Space Travel”, who is the first Czech to fly into space while his life on earth falls apart. The adaptation of the imaginative template is currently in post-production, and it could not be released until 2022 at the earliest.

You can buy the thriller “The Black Diamond” on Amazon on Blu-ray.

