Mr. Right – Anna Kendrick goes for love over corpses in the German trailer

In Mr. Right, Anna Kendrick has to get used to the idea that her dream guy, Sam Rockwell, is a hit man. But for the perfect relationship, she walks over dead bodies more or less voluntarily. In the German trailer you can expect flying bullets, brisk sayings and an unusual love affair.

Martha (Anna Kendrick) just doesn’t understand what’s wrong with her. Why does she always get caught up with such idiots? The last pipe has just betrayed her in an extremely inelegant way and she is alone again. But suddenly the long-awaited knight appears in shining armor. Francis (Sam Rockwell) actually seems to be “Mr. Right” if it weren’t for this little problem: Francis is a professional killer. That is not necessarily what Martha hoped for the new dream man. But should she give up the happiness she has found because of that? While Martha has to rearrange her feelings and her mind, Francis is forcibly overtaken by his past.









The chaos couple Anna Kendrick and Sam Rockwell are supported in the action rom-com Mr. Right by Tarantino veteran Tim Roth (The Hateful 8, Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs). The love story staged by Paco Cabezas appears on 11/18/2016 with us on DVD and Blu-ray.

