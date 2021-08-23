Matt Damon in the exclusive excerpt from “Stillwater – Against Any Suspicion” – News 2021

Directed by Oscar® winner Tom McCarthy, a gripping thriller hits German cinema screens in September. Matt Damon plays Bill Baker, a drill worker from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who travels to Marseille when his daughter (played by Abigail Breslin) is arrested on suspicion of murder while studying abroad in southern France. Although the two actually have little contact, he wants to do everything possible to prove their innocence.

As little as the two are close, the taciturn Bill hesitates when Allison (Abigail Breslin) is accused of killing her friend. On site in Europe, the reserved American makes it his personal task to help relieve them and get them out of prison.

Matt Damon in the exclusive excerpt from “Stillwater”

But while Allison protests her innocence, Bill is increasingly confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated judicial system in the seething metropolis on the Mediterranean. Giving up is not an option for Bill, who over time develops a close relationship with the French Virginie (Camille Cottin) and her young daughter. However, the deeper he gets involved in the explosive and, for Allison, increasingly hopeless case, the more dangerous the situation becomes for himself. Soon he has to decide how far he is ready to go on this journey.









After his film, which was honored for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, as well as winning two Oscars® Spotlight Tom McCarthy is back with the exciting and gripping thriller STILLWATER – AGAINST EVERY SUSPICTION. In the lead role, Matt Damon proves (The Martian, Le Mans 66 – Against every chance) once again its changeability. He is supported by Oscar®-nominated Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) as well as the one from the series Call my agent famous French woman Camille Cottin.

Only with us you can already see a short excerpt from “Stillwater – Against Any Suspicion” and experience Matt Damon as a tattooed dad. The film will start in the cinema on September 9, 2021.