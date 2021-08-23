Monday, August 23, 2021
News

Matt Damon in the exclusive excerpt from “Stillwater – Against Any Suspicion” – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
Directed by Oscar® winner Tom McCarthy, a gripping thriller hits German cinema screens in September. Matt Damon plays Bill Baker, a drill worker from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who travels to Marseille when his daughter (played by Abigail Breslin) is arrested on suspicion of murder while studying abroad in southern France. Although the two actually have little contact, he wants to do everything possible to prove their innocence.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
