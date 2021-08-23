Matt Damon has a relaxing day at the beach with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

August 12, 2021 – 9:37 am clock

Matt Damon out and about with Bennifer

The relationship between Ben Affleck (46) and Jennifer Lopez (52) seems to be going really well: The two were last seen taking a walk on the beach in Malibu. The couple was accompanied by Affleck’s good old friend Matt Damon (50). The Hollywood trio on a relaxed trip to the sea can be found in the video.

“I hate true love”

No matter where they appear: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can’t keep their hands off each other. In the current pictures of the chilled beach excursion, they are holding hands in love. Only, you could say. Because usually the two don’t hold back that much. Ben’s childhood friend Matt Damon looks a bit like a chaperone next to the lovebirds.







The 50-year-old was recently approached on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” about his friends’ love comeback. “You are very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. I know you love to be asked,” said the moderator ironically. Matt replied, “Right. But how else should it be? Should I be unhappy?” And finally joked: “I hate true love. It annoys me. Yes, I wish them both nothing but misery.”

Love comeback in spring 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been dating again since April this year. The two met in a romantic way in July 2002, in November they got engaged, in January 2004 the separation followed surprisingly.