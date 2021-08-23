Machine Gun Kelly has her blood around her neck

February 15, 2021 – 1:33 pm clock

“My Bloody Valentine”

Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly (30, “The hard way to grow up”) presented his followers with a special piece of jewelry on Instagram for Valentine’s Day: He wears a drop of blood from his girlfriend Megan Fox (34, “New Girl”) as a chain around his neck . The musician wrote about photos of the couple and one of the necklace: “I have your blood around my neck.” He chose “My bloody Valentine” as the location – probably also a reference to his single, in whose music video Fox had played.







The actress’s declaration of love to her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day doesn’t read as bloody – but also no less gloomy: “This is where my heart manifests itself, outside of my body, wrapped in the towering silhouette of an unusually good-looking boy,” writes Fox about a series of snapshots of the two. Then she describes him with numerous adjectives such as “magical”, “lawless” or “creatively ingenious”. And further: “The journey will probably be dangerous, but without it there is no destination.”

Incidentally, Machine Gun Kelly is not the first to have the idea of ​​carrying the blood of his loved ones with you in a piece of jewelry: Angelina Jolie (45, “Crazy”) and Billy Bob Thornton (65, “Fargo”) already owned them such chains. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in early 2020 on the set of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. In November they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the American Music Awards. Fox had previously been married to actor Brian Austin Green (47, “Beverly Hills, 90210”) for ten years.