Kim Kardashian studies: What Kim has in her basket and head … – People

This is how buffalo is definitely fun!

In addition to her body, Kim Kardashian (40) is now also training her brain. For that you need FULLY FILLED … books!

Cramming alone in a quiet little room? Not with Kim!

After all, the world should not only see what it has in its basket, but also in its head.

And so Kim crumbles as you would expect a Kardashian to do.

In luxurious surroundings, in a tight bikini. The laptop, the books and yourself are beautifully presented.

“Studying in the sun,” the mum of four comments on three Instagram photos that she shows at the buffalo marathon and which are hilarious on closer inspection.









How Kim sticks out her chest while reading a long book, how she holds her legs in the air behind the computer or how she sorts the documents and learning cards with her painted fingernails in a mini hat. Splendid!

The only question left now is: is she really studying or is she just pretending to be?

Kim actually has big plans, is doing a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco. Because Kim wants to become a lawyer.

“What kind of law school is that?” Jokes her famous buddy Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban (47) smugly in the Instagram comments. “I’m asking for a friend.”

Kim’s big goal: she wants to take her exams and graduate in law in 2022. So it is time to study, to study and to study again.