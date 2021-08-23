Kevin Hart is afraid of his own children

Kevin Hart bites his way through Hollywood, but only an hour with his own children brings him to his knees.

Kevin Hart (42) is one of the top stars in Hollywood. He’s somehow managed to work his way up from the exaggerated class clown in Tyler Perry films to Hollywood blockbusters. Despite a mega career in ruthless Hollywood, there is one thing that really scares him.

And his own children!

Afraid when he’s alone with them

Talking about parenting life with Cameron Diaz (48) on his show “Hart to Heart“ said the actor and comedian: “If I have to take care of my children for an hour, then I’ll be on the ground afterwards. They are merciless. I find myself in the situation and wonder how other people manage that all day. I do not get it. How do people do it? I get scared when my wife leaves the room.“









Father of four

So Kevin Hart is still afraid of the untamable energy of toddlers, even as a father of several times? The good man should be slow to practice.

After all, he already has four children. The teenagers Heaven (16) and Hendrix (13) come from their first marriage to actress Torrei Hart (43). The little daughter Koari (2) and son Kenzo (10 months) come from his current marriage to Eniko Hart (37).

Cameron Diaz agrees

The relatively new mother Cameron Diaz could only agree with her colleague. Even with the best will in the world, she cannot imagine how one can cope with everyday family life without a nanny.

She said: “We have childcare that helps us. I don’t even know how mothers who don’t have childcare do it. I really don’t understand. My heart beats for her. You are superhero. How exhausting are children when you have no one to give them to.“

That all sounds very unromantic, but the two stars are simply telling the truth. With more than one child, as a parent, you sometimes feel as if you are surrounded by screaming love monsters.

Of course having children is great, but having help with childcare is even greater!