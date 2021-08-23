Monday, August 23, 2021
Kevin Hart is afraid of his own children

08/22/2021 10:43 pm

Kevin Hart bites his way through Hollywood, but only an hour with his own children brings him to his knees.

Kevin Hart (42) is one of the top stars in Hollywood. He’s somehow managed to work his way up from the exaggerated class clown in Tyler Perry films to Hollywood blockbusters. Despite a mega career in ruthless Hollywood, there is one thing that really scares him.

And his own children!

