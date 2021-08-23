Katy Perry: She talks about her “best decision”

by Angela Marlier



Katy Perry has been the mother of little Daisy Dove since August 2020. Their daughter with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom has fundamentally changed her life.

Katy Perry, 36, couldn’t be happier. The singer is on the wave of success, both professionally and privately. For the swearing-in of American President Joe Biden, 78, just a few weeks ago she wowed an audience of billions worldwide with her super hit “Fireworks”. Now they can see their fans again on the jury for the casting format “American Idol”. But the focus of her life is no longer just the job, but above all a little lady named Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry: “All it takes is love”



The artist gave birth to her daughter with actor Orlando Bloom, 44, in August 2020. Since then, her life has changed completely, which also has an impact on her role in the current season of the American counterpart to “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”.

“This season is all about love and the fact that all you need is love,” explains the 36-year-old in a talk with the hosts of “Good Morning America”. “I saw a great influx of love when my daughter came into our lives, so I was definitely able to give more love this time,” she says, beaming with joy.

“I have an incredible fiance”



Nevertheless, the superstar is enjoying having an evening baby break once again. “When mom has a night off, she’s totally into it,” Perry joked this week with talk show icon Jimmy Kimmel, 53, but then credibly assured her that motherhood was “the best decision” she’d made met her in her life.

She is able to reconcile her mother’s happiness and work primarily through the support of family and friends. Orlando in particular obviously shows a lot of commitment. “I have an amazing fiancé who has seen this before,” enthuses Katy. The Hollywood star already has a ten-year-old son with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 37. “So he was amazing and we are so in love and we are so grateful.”

