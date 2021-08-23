Kardashian double wedding? One detail creates drama! – People

Not without my sister!

Will the mega Kardashian wedding event soon follow after the end of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”?

According to an insider who worked with US magazine “InTouch“Said the two reality TV stars and sisters Kourtney (42) and Khloé Kardashian (36) consider celebrating a double wedding! Mama and manager Kris Jenner (65) is already looking for the best wedding location in Malibu.

“It will take place on a private estate. The cost of the entire production could be over $ 10 million, ”reveals the insider.

On Thursday, Kris Jenner appeared on the TV show “Hoda & Jenna”, already making a few hints about the giant Kardashian event.

When asked who of her children is going to marry next, she reacted visibly nervous: “Ahhhh. I dont know. I dont know. They’ll kill me if I say something, ”Jenner replied uncertainly.

For Kourtney, the wedding with musician Travis Barker (45) would be the first.

Because the father of their three children, Scott Disick (36), with whom she was together for nine years, never wanted to covenant.

On Instagram, the eldest Kardashian sister made no secret of the fact that she was crazy about the rocker.

HE even now bears her name as a tattoo on his chest.









Big feelings with the Kardashians! Sister Khloé is also on cloud nine – with an old friend.

Because Khloé separated from the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson (30), shortly after her birth. He is said to have cheated on her back then. In the meantime the two have made up again and are even planning baby number two!

“It’s going to be great with all the cute Kardashian kids. The only drama will be that Khloé and Kourtney fight because they both want to be in charge. And obviously both have their eyes on the same dress, ”said the insider.

Two brides who want the same dress? Zoff is programmed there!

The fact is: The Kardashians have already announced a collaboration with the US broadcaster Hulu and Star for 2021. A double wedding could be the ideal start to a new show …