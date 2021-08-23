Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsJulia Roberts enjoys the view - Pretty Woman in Bella Italia -...
News

Julia Roberts enjoys the view – Pretty Woman in Bella Italia – folks

By Sonia Gupta
0
33




Bams

They cuddle up against the railing, do sports together on deck and jet across the Mediterranean on a jet ski.

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are relaxing on summer vacation with their twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (16) and their youngest, Henry (14), off the Italian Amalfi Coast.


Julia Roberts and Danny Moder met - and fell in love - on the film set of

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder met – and fell in love – on the film set of “The Mexican” in 2000Photo: Getty Images for CORE Gala

The Hollywood actress and the director are on board with friends: Jony Ive (54), ex-chief designer at Apple, has rented the sailing yacht “Athena” with his wife Heather Pegg (53).

Because it is 90 meters long and has five cabins, the couple also has space for guests. The Roberts family could easily have paid the 300,000 euro charter per week. But even in Hollywood you don’t say no to such an invitation.


Actress Julia Roberts (53,

Actress Julia Roberts and cameraman Danny Moder cuddle on board the luxury yacht “Athena” off the Italian Amalfi coastPhoto: ugpix

The couple otherwise like to forego pomp and glory and are considered extremely down-to-earth. Roberts has been a world star since her lead role in “Pretty Woman” (1990).




But when filming “The Mexican” in 2000, she fell in love with the cameraman instead of with film partner Brad Pitt and sailed with him into the port of marriage. They have been there for 19 years – without the stormy waters à la Hollywood.


Together, Roberts and Moder jet across the Mediterranean on a jet ski

Together, Roberts and Moder jet across the Mediterranean on a jet skiPhoto: ugpix


Daniel

Daniel “Danny” Moder keeps himself fit by jumping ropePhoto: ugpix


Julia Roberts enjoys the view: Pretty Woman in Bella Italia
Photo: BILD


Previous articleAnne Hathaway shocks with scary photos from the film set
Next articleInvesting in cryptocurrencies: how savers benefit from Bitcoin and Co.
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv