Julia Roberts enjoys the view – Pretty Woman in Bella Italia – folks

They cuddle up against the railing, do sports together on deck and jet across the Mediterranean on a jet ski.

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are relaxing on summer vacation with their twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (16) and their youngest, Henry (14), off the Italian Amalfi Coast.





The Hollywood actress and the director are on board with friends: Jony Ive (54), ex-chief designer at Apple, has rented the sailing yacht “Athena” with his wife Heather Pegg (53).

Because it is 90 meters long and has five cabins, the couple also has space for guests. The Roberts family could easily have paid the 300,000 euro charter per week. But even in Hollywood you don’t say no to such an invitation.





The couple otherwise like to forego pomp and glory and are considered extremely down-to-earth. Roberts has been a world star since her lead role in “Pretty Woman” (1990).









But when filming “The Mexican” in 2000, she fell in love with the cameraman instead of with film partner Brad Pitt and sailed with him into the port of marriage. They have been there for 19 years – without the stormy waters à la Hollywood.





