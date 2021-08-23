Johnny Depp railed against the Oscars

Star from “Pirates of the Caribbean”



Los Angeles Hollywood star Johnny Depp can’t do anything with the Oscars. After three nominations, he doesn’t care if he ever wins the award. He couldn’t do anything with most of the films anyway.















“I hate the whole idea of ​​this competition that a bunch of actors compete against each other,” said the actor to the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. There would be no award for the best camera truck operator, the best hairdresser, or the best plumber. “I just don’t believe in the thought of the best,” said the 58-year-old.

After three nominations for the award, he doesn’t care if he ever wins it. “I prefer to stay at home and paint instead of going to these events.” To watch his own films is uncomfortable for him.

About the industry, he said that 97 percent of all films made didn’t have to be. In his works, he tries to only select films that really mean something to him. Something can also be expected from him. Marlon Brando once warned him: “We only have a certain number of faces in our pockets”. According to Depp, even his faces have not yet run out.

In his most famous role, the pirate Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, he sought and found the “ultimate disrespect”. The starting point for this was cartoon characters. Because of his then three-year-old daughter Lily, he “didn’t see anything other than cartoons for three years. I wondered why cartoon characters get away with things that we couldn’t do in our everyday lives,” said Depp. Sparrow “can say what he wants and people say: Right!”.

