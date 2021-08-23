Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: patchwork trip to the theater – people

There’s a little culture in between all that sugar-sweet cuddling and smooching!

On Friday, Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) had a very special date on the program: Together with his and her kids, they went to the theater, true to style in Hollywood!

And what was the new blended family looking at? A turbulent comedy? A love drama with a happy ending? No way. The musical "Hamilton" is all about the story of the American founding father, Alexander Hamilton. Although it was not premiered until 2015, the piece is already considered a real stage classic. Particularly cool: So that it doesn't get too dry with the many historical facts, the historical spectacle is not only sung, but also rapped!





Real dad qualities: Ben Affleck tries to keep the chaotic group together. J.Lo’s daughter Emme appeared with dyed blue hair, on the right Affleck’s daughter Seraphina with a tiePhoto: BACKGRID / SplashNews.com



The perfect mix of entertainment and education for Ben Affleck’s daughters Violet (15) and Seraphina (12, both from their marriage to Jennifer Garner, 49) and J. Los’s twins Max and Emme (13, from their marriage to singer Marc Anthony, 52).

Affleck's 9-year-old son, Samuel, was the only offspring that was not seen, but Ben's mom, Chris, had come along.





Colorful patchwork troupe: Ben Affleck and J.Lo took their children to the theater. Ben is talking to his eldest daughter Violet (left), next to a friend wearing glasses. In front with blue hair J.Los daughter Emme and to the right her twin brother Max. Far right Affleck’s middle daughter Seraphina in shirt and pantsPhoto: BACKGRID / SplashNews.com



Incidentally, there was no extra VIP special treatment for the couple and their mini-mes. On the contrary: During the performance, the prominent clan was not noticed at all. According to one spectator, “Bennifer” and her companions only entered the theater shortly before the start of the play, so their presence went unnoticed by most of the audience.

After the grand finale, the loving couple first gave each other a big kiss!

Looks like there will finally be a happy ending for Bennifer after this family reunification: The couple should already be looking for a joint property in LA.

And of course it has to be big enough so that there is space for ALL family members!













From 2002 to 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a Hollywood dream couple and were even engaged. The wedding didn’t come back then, this year there was the big love comebackPhoto: AFP



Knuuutsch! With this kiss photo, Jennifer Lopez made the love comeback on her 52nd birthday official on InstagramPhoto: KCS Presse / MEGA







In July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck played on a yacht off St. Tropez. A sight that should be familiar to fans of “Bennifer” …Photo:.







Review: In 2002 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shot the music video for “Jenny From The Block” together. Even then, the actor was enthusiastic about his girlfriend’s bottomPhoto: YouTube / Jennifer Lopez VEVO







In the luxury restaurant “L’Opera” in Saint Tropez, Ben celebrated their 52nd birthday with his J.Lo. Of course, souvenir photos were also taken with the mobile phonePhoto: loperasttropez / Instagram subscription

