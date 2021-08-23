Jennifer Lawrence in Fear: Confronting Her Burglar!

Jennifer Lawrence, 29, couldn’t have slept last night. The reason: In the evening someone broke into her house in LA – and apparently almost ran into her arms.

Jennifer Lawrence: Burglary Shock

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is known for her fun, laid-back manner. But this moment could certainly be not even them see with humor: on Sunday evening around 9:15 p.m. it was at her home in Los Angeles met a burglar. This reports, among other things, “TMZ” and apparently refers to Police reports.

Jennifer Lawrence: This is known about her burglar

According to sources, the burglar is a 23-year-old woman. Allegedly it was Jennifers Front door not locked and the woman got herself unsolicited access procured. Later she apparently said that she did a fan and wanted to meet the actress.

During the break-in was Jennifer at homeIt is not known whether her newlywed husband Cooke Maroney, 34, was also there. Apparently the burglar Jennifer came threateningly close. Before she got the chance to get in touch with her idol, however, she was greeted by one Security officer intercepted, who was luckily in the house, they say. This immediately alerted the police and the woman was arrested.