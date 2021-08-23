“I would have liked to have 10 children”

23 August 2021 – 12:27 clock

Nicole Kidman talks about her unfulfilled desire to have children

At the age of 54, Nicole Kidman had herself photographed in fishnet stockings and overknees for a cover shoot for the American edition of “Marie Claire”. The actress is just as open-hearted in the accompanying interview, in which she speaks honestly about the one thing that she regrets most in her life: “I would have loved to have 10 children”. But fate meant it differently for her.

Nicole suffered a miscarriage in her marriage to Tom Cruise

“I wish I had had more children, but I wasn’t given that choice,” explains the mother of four in the “Marie Claire” interview. With her ex-husband Tom Cruise, Nicole adopted a boy and a girl during their first marriage after suffering an ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage. In 2007, Nicole spoke in “Tatler” magazine about the longing for her “lost” children and the emotional pain caused by a miscarriage: “From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies. And we lost early a baby, so that was really very traumatic. “







At first they adopted daughter Isabella (28), then son Connor (26). Nicole is said to have no more contact with either of the children who, like her adoptive father Tom Cruise, are Scientology supporters.

In the video: Happy ending in 2nd marriage: Nicole is so happy with Keith Urban

Nicole’s biological daughters were supposed to have siblings