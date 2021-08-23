“I Am Legend”: Vaccination opponents advertise with Will Smith film

From infertility to the microchip used – all sorts of refuted and absurd conspiracy myths about coronavirus vaccination are circulating in social networks.

According to media reports, anti-vaccination campaigns in the USA warn that vaccination could turn people into zombies. The basis for them is apparently the – misunderstood – plot of the apocalyptic science fiction flick “I Am Legend”.

In the 2007 film, Hollywood star Will Smith (“Independence Day”) plays the scientist Robert Neville, who is looking for a vaccine against a genetically modified measles virus. The virus was scripted as a cancer cure, but mutated and killed almost all of the world’s population. Most of the few survivors turn into zombie-like beings.

Scriptwriter steps in

What does all of this have to do with the CoV vaccination? In anti-vaccine circles it is claimed that the vaccination turned the people in the film into “zombies”. The conspiracy theory has been making the rounds in relevant circles for months, the Reuters news agency subjected it to a fact check in December.









The story moved into the public eye because reporters from the US media investigated the vaccination skepticism in some parts of the country and were repeatedly confronted with the argument that you don’t want to end up like the people in “I Am Legend”.

“I Am Legend” screenwriter Akiva Goldsman has now joined the absurd debate on Twitter. “Oh. My. God. It’s a movie. I made it up (the plot, note). It. Is. Not. Real. ”Wrote the author.

The number of CoV sufferers in the USA is growing rapidly

In contrast, the threat posed by the delta variant of the corona virus in the southern US states is extremely real. The number of new infections in the United States has recently increased significantly. In Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas and Missouri, some of the hospitals are reaching the limit of their capacity.

Added to this is the vaccination skepticism, especially in conservatively dominated areas. In Texas, for example, 44 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to the US average of 50 percent.

Hospitals in the southern United States are sounding the alarm