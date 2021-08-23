How sweet! Sofia Vergara and her husband are celebrating their first date

Sofia Vergara (48) seems to have a lot in common with her Modern Family character! In the popular mockumentary, the beautiful actress embodied the main character Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. A particularly sweet peculiarity of the character: It is super important for the beauty to celebrate every milestone in her relationship with her husband Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill, 75). The actress apparently does the same in real life: Sofia and her husband celebrate their very first date every year!

Via Instagram the 48-year-old published a pretty selfie with her husband Joe Manganiello (44), which was apparently taken on a romantic dinner date. The couple had dressed up pretty chic for it! In the caption cheers Sofia: “Happy first date anniversary! Seven years! I love you.”

Another important day Sofia and Joe guaranteed to celebrate big too: your wedding! On November 22, 2015, the two tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida – and have apparently been inseparable and happily married ever since. What do you think about making such a big deal out of their first date? Vote in our poll!

Sofia Vergara, actress

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at their wedding in November 2015

119 I think that’s incredibly cute! 13 I think that’s pretty exaggerated …



