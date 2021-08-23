How sweet! Sofia Vergara and her husband are celebrating their first date

Sofia Vergara (48) seems to have a lot in common with her Modern Family character! In the popular mockumentary, the beautiful actress embodied the main character Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. A particularly sweet peculiarity of the character: It is super important for the beauty to celebrate every milestone in her relationship with her husband Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill, 75). The actress apparently does the same in real life: Sofia and her husband celebrate their very first date every year!
Via Instagram the 48-year-old published a pretty selfie with her husband Joe Manganiello (44), which was apparently taken on a romantic dinner date. The couple had dressed up pretty chic for it! In the caption cheers Sofia: “Happy first date anniversary! Seven years! I love you.”
Another important day Sofia and Joe guaranteed to celebrate big too: your wedding! On November 22, 2015, the two tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida – and have apparently been inseparable and happily married ever since. What do you think about making such a big deal out of their first date? Vote in our poll!
