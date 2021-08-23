Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara: fashion duel on the red carpet

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on the red carpet of the “America’s Got Talent” live show.

Sofia Vergara in a pink dress, Heidi Klum in an orange outfit: the two shine on the red carpet of “America’s Got Talent”.

When it comes to fashion, none of these women can fool them: “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara (49) and model Heidi Klum (48) posed together on the red carpet of the “America’s Got Talent” live shows in Los Angeles. The two stars sit on the show’s jury.









Vergara appeared on the red carpet in a skin-tight, strapless pink dress. The calf-length outfit was cut low and accentuated the slim waist of the actress. She also combined open stilettos set with gemstones. She had matched her nail polish and lipstick to the dress, her dark, long hair let the 49-year-old fall open over her shoulders.

Klum inspires in orange



Heidi Klum drew attention to her slim legs with an orange mini dress. She wore the skimpy, sleeveless garment in fur look with a matching silk belt, which she had tied in a bow on the side.

In addition, the “Germany’s next top model” star presented transparent, pointed stilettos and an orange bracelet. She wore her blond mane open and straight. Klum also emphasized her eyes with dark make-up.

