HBO miniseries The White Lotus “from today in German on” Sky Atlantic “, Gütsel, the print and online magazine for the Gütersloh district with culture, events and more …

Article dated August 23, 2021

Unterföhring (ots) An illustrious, colorful group of American tourists meets in a luxury hotel in Hawaii. But the relaxing holiday in paradise has its pitfalls for everyone involved: The social satire “The White Lotus” can be seen in double episodes on “Sky Atlantic” starting this evening at 8:15 pm. At the same time, the episodes can also be accessed on “Sky Ticket” and “Sky Q”.

About “The White Lotus”

An illustrious group of very different hotel guests want to enjoy a relaxing week’s vacation in a paradisiacal luxury resort in Hawaii. But with every day that goes by, the idyll darkens. The employees of the Hotel “White Lotus” include the demanding resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), who gets off track after a traumatic experience, and the down-to-earth spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who has changed from a needy guest to an emotional one Roller coaster ride is taken.

The vacationers include the Mossbacher family – Nicole (Connie Britton), a successful type alpha business woman who can’t help but treat her family like disobedient employees, while husband Mark (Steve Zahn) struggles with an embarrassing health crisis and inferiority complex . Teenage son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) is a socially awkward gamer experiencing the wonders of nature for the first time; Daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) has her friend Paula (Brittany OGrady) in tow. The two sharp-tongued college students view the lifestyle of all vacationers around them with a sardonic eye. The handsome, confident Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) and the equally pretty Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) are newly married and want to enjoy their honeymoon. But her wedding suite was given to other guests and to top it all off, Shane’s pushy mother Kitty (Molly Shannon) shows up. And finally, there is Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), a wealthy, unstable woman recovering from her mother’s death, traveling alone to the hotel, and desperately in need of much more than just a massage.









The six-part miniseries “The White Lotus” was created and written by Mike White (“Enlightened”), who also directed and was executive producer alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine is responsible as Co-Executive Produced. It was filmed on the island of Maui.

The leading actors include Murray Bartlett (“Looking”), Connie Britton (“Nashville”), Jennifer Coolidge (“2 Broke Girls”), Alexandra Daddario (“True Detective”, “Why Women Kill”), Fred Hechinger (“Eighth Grade “), Jake Lacy (” Girls “), Brittany OGrady (” Little Voice “), Natasha Rothwell (” Insecure “), Sydney Sweeney (” Euphoria “) and Steve Zahn (” Tremé “).

Facts

Original title: “The White Lotus”, miniseries, six episodes of 60 minutes each, USA 2021. Creator, screenplay and director: Mike White. Executive Producer: Mike White, David Bernad, Nick Hall. Co-Executive Producer: Mark Kamine. Cast: Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany OGrady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage.

Broadcast dates

From 23 August 2021 either in German or in the original from 8.15 p.m. on “Sky Atlantic” as well as on “Ticket” and via “Sky Q” on demand. Weekly broadcast.