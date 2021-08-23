Monday, August 23, 2021
Hand in hand: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke enjoy dating

Finally they show up again! Usually actress Jennifer Lawrence, 30, and her husband Cooke Maroney keep their relationship out of the public eye. There are no official photos of the two lovebirds, only paparazzi snapshots – the last pictures were published in December 2019. Now the Oscar winner and her partner have been photographed together again – on a romantic date!

On Saturday, the couple enjoyed a sunny day strolling through Soho – in the meantime they took a break for lunch. Her looks impressed with their casualness: Jennifer had chosen a short, printed green dress with spaghetti straps and combined it with sunglasses, white trainers and a pink handbag. Her husband wore a plain white logo t-shirt.

Closed in October 2019 Jennifer and Cooke the bond for life: Their wedding, which was attended by numerous celebrities, took place in a castle on Rhode Island. Shortly before the wedding, Sienna Miller (38) was photographed by paparazzi, among others, Nicole Richie (38), Cameron Diaz (48) and Kris Jenner (64) were there.

