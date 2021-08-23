From today on again free open-air cinema at Kranzler Eck – BZ Berlin

The cinema with the corner starts on Monday, August 23, for the ninth time – on 14 evenings outside and free of charge!

► On Monday, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence chase crooks through Miami for the third time in “Bad Boys for Life”.

► The film drama “I still believe”, which was released in 2020, will be screened on Tuesday. The Christian singer Jeremy Camp is writing a song to commemorate his great love.

► On Wednesday, “The Wedding” (2020) by Til Schweiger wants to inspire viewers. The life of school friends Thomas, Nils and Andreas is characterized by chaos. However, Thomas now wants to get married.









► Thursday will be really scary with Moritz Bleibtreu and Lars Eidinger. In the case of “Cut off”, the Berlin forensic doctor Paul Herzfeld found a slip of paper with the telephone number of his daughter Hannah during the autopsy of a corpse.

► “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa runs on Friday. The water creature wants to ascend the throne of Atlantis in the comic book adaptation from 2018.

► Saturday will be royal: “The Lion King” from 2019 is running. The whole animal world is touched by the birth of the lion Simba, the son of King Mufasa. But Mufasa’s devious brother sees the heir to the throne as a threat to his own claims to power.

► Quentin Tarantino’s drama-crime film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be shown on Sunday. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie can be seen in the leading roles.

You can find out what’s still going on at www.facebook.com/openairsommerkino.

Admission daily from 6.30 p.m. The program starts at 7 p.m., the main film starts at 8 p.m. Please vaccinated, recovered or tested.