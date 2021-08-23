From Kim Kardashian to Dolly Parton: The Top 100 Richest US Self-Made Women

For the seventh time, “Forbes” is presenting a list of the 100 richest US self-made women, whose total assets have increased by 31 percent since 2020 to 118 billion US dollars. Diane Hendricks, who founded the roofing company ABC with her late husband Ken, is at the top for the fourth year in a row. Her net worth rose to about $ 11 billion. This makes her the first U.S. self-made woman whose net worth exceeds $ 10 billion.

16th place among the top female earners goes to pop star Rihanna. With most of her income coming from her cosmetics label Fenty Beauty, she recently achieved super-rich status with a fortune of $ 1.7 billion. Among the female top 100 is Whitney Wolfe Herd (21st place), founder of the dating app Bumble, with $ 1.3 billion, and Anne Wojcicki (25th place), founder of the biotech company, with $ 1.1 billion 23andMe, which makes DNA tests available to private individuals for an origin analysis. And Kim Kardashian West is also on the female rich list with a fortune of 1.2 billion dollars (24th place): Her fortune rose with the value of the shapewear company SKIMS, which she co-founded.

Many of the fifteen newcomers on the list have earned their place with, among other things, rising share prices or going public. The entrepreneur Dolly Parton, known to many as a country singer, strengthened her financial cushion, built up through income from music, by investing in her Dollywood theme park to 350 million dollars and is present at number 86 for the first time. Supermodel Cindy Crawford is also new on the list due to the success of her Meaningful Beauty skincare line and a fortune of $ 255 million. Caryn Seidman-Becker (27th place) acquired the then insolvent technology company Clear Secure as a co-founder in 2010 and went public in June with a value of 4.5 billion dollars. According to Forbes, her fortune is $ 990 million.









Of the self-made women represented on the list, two thirds are founders or co-founders of companies in the fields of solar energy, online education, cosmetics and personal care product lines and more. The 26 remaining are managing directors. Among them is Judy Faulkner, who came second with 6.5 billion with her software company Epic Systems, whose software is used by hospitals around the world to keep their patient files. The managing director of the US software and hardware manufacturer Orcale, Safra Catz (18th place), is among the top 100 with her assets of 1.6 billion dollars.

In addition to the departments represented on the “Forbes” list, the age of self-made women is also broad: At the age of 23, reality TV participant and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner ranks 15th as the richest youngster with a fortune of 620 million dollars while 95-year-old research entrepreneur and billionaire wife Alice Schwartz is the oldest in the group with a fortune of 2.9 billion dollars in 10th place. Almost half of the wealthy live in the US state of California. Reese Witherspoon doesn’t show up despite her new $ 400 million asset from the Blackstone deal, as Forbes calculated its female top 100 based on early July share prices.