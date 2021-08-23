Flirt with Jennifer Aniston ?: David Schwimmer comments on rumors – Panorama

“Friends” fans around the world were looking forward to a happy ending for Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). Photo: imago images / United Archives





Did the “friends” Ross and Rachel get together in real life? David Schwimmer has relegated rumors of a relationship with Jennifer Aniston to the realm of fables.

It would have been too good to be true. When the rumor mill suddenly boiled that David Schwimmer (54) and Jennifer Aniston (52) had become closer, “Friends” fans reflexively fell into dreaming. Have Ross and Rachel finally found each other in reality? A unfortunately quite unromantic, but unequivocal denial by Schwimmer has put a stop to the enthusiasm again. A spokesman for the star had told the British “The Sun” that there was “no truth” behind the rumor.









At the end of May this year, Schwimmer surprised at the big “Friends” reunion with the admission that he fell in love with his co-star while filming the cult sitcom. A feeling that, according to Aniston, was even mutual. But one of the two was always in a relationship when the other was single – and so nothing came of the potential dream couple.

This is how the rumors came about

A few days ago the supposed top news: The gossip site “Closer” claims to have found out from an alleged insider that the long-standing friendship has now turned into love. The two of them started texting each other immediately after the special. After all, Schwimmer is said to have even flown from New York City to Los Angeles to visit Aniston – including a home-cooked dinner and a romantic stroll. Now, however, it seems to be clear: When it comes to the subject of “Ross and Rachel”, the anonymous source evidently even ran a bit of the imagination.





