Monday, August 23, 2021
Eva Padberg: In white overall at the Green Awards

By Arjun Sethi
Eva Padberg
In white overall at the Green Awards

Eva Padberg at the Green Awards 2021 in Berlin.

Eva Padberg at the Green Awards 2021 in Berlin.

© imago / Gartner

The Green Awards 2021 took place in Berlin on Friday evening. Eva Padberg presented an award and was smiling in white overalls.




On Friday evening (June 18), the Green Awards 2021, an award ceremony for innovative and sustainable projects as part of the Greentech Festival, were presented in Berlin. Eva Padberg (41) was allowed to present the award in the “Impact” category and was all in white. The model walked over the “green carpet” in a light overall with large slits in the legs and combined it with simple, also white stilettos and large creoles.

The award ceremony was moderated by Steven Gätjen (48). Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood (80) and actor Robert Redford (84) each received the “Lifetime Achievement Award”.

Eva Padberg has been advocating sustainable issues for a number of years. The model has been supporting the non-profit organization TransFair since 2008, which awards the Fairtrade seal, among other things, and repeatedly poses for fair fashion labels. In 2010 she even designed a T-shirt for the fashion label armedangels together with her husband Niklas Wendet (43) to set an example against exploitation and environmental pollution.

