Eva Green in the new period drama “The Luminaries”

BBC Two has announced a new series
“The Luminaries” tells an epic story of love, murder and revenge, of men and women who traveled to the other end of the world in the 19th century to find happiness. The setting is the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island, which experienced a boom during the gold rush of the 1860s.
The focus is on the young adventurer Anna Wetherell (Hewson), who sails from Great Britain to New Zealand to start a new life. There she meets the charismatic Emery Staines, who exerts an inexplicable attraction on her. The two fall in love and are torn apart again by fateful coincidences. So the question arises for both of them: Are they really the smith of their luck or are they just the balls of fate?
Eva Green plays the provocative pimp Lydia Greenway Wells. "Eleanor wrote a number of brilliant scripts. I already loved the novel, and it's so exciting that her own screen adaptation brought us even more outstanding material," said Green of the project. Green is known as Vanessa Ives from "Penny Dreadful"
Eve Hewson portrayed nurse Lucy Elkins in "The Knick"