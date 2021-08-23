Eva Green in the new period drama “The Luminaries”

Eva Green in “Penny Dreadful” Show time

BBC Two has announced a new series in which Eva Green ( “Penny Dreadful”) and Eve Hewson ( “The Knick”) will star. “The Luminaries” is a six-part drama based on the novel of the same name by Eleanor Catton, which was published in Germany as “Die Gestirne”. Catton is responsible for adapting the script himself. Directed by Claire McCarthy.

“The Luminaries” tells an epic story of love, murder and revenge, of men and women who traveled to the other end of the world in the 19th century to find happiness. The setting is the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island, which experienced a boom during the gold rush of the 1860s.









The focus is on the young adventurer Anna Wetherell (Hewson), who sails from Great Britain to New Zealand to start a new life. There she meets the charismatic Emery Staines, who exerts an inexplicable attraction on her. The two fall in love and are torn apart again by fateful coincidences. So the question arises for both of them: Are they really the smith of their luck or are they just the balls of fate?

Eva Green plays the provocative pimp Lydia Greenway Wells. “Eleanor wrote a number of brilliant scripts. I already loved the novel, and it’s so exciting that her own screen adaptation brought us even more outstanding material,” said Green of the project. Green is known as Vanessa Ives from “Penny Dreadful” and through films such as “James Bond 007: Casino Royale”, “The Dreamers” and “The Golden Compass”. Soon she is in the real film version of the Disney classic To see “Dumbo”.

Eve Hewson portrayed nurse Lucy Elkins in “The Knick” and has appeared in films such as “Bridge of Spies – The Negotiator” and “Papillon” with. “The Luminaries” is produced by Working Title Television, with Fremantle taking care of international distribution. The shooting will start in November on location in New Zealand.