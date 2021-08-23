Emma Watson: Secret Engagement? This evidence speaks for it

by Sabrina Page



A tiny little detail on Emma Watson’s hand sparked engagement rumors. There the actress is now wearing a suspicious ring.

Will the wedding bells be ringing for Emma Watson, 30, and Leo Robinton, 31, soon? Current photos from “The Sun” give at least cause for speculation. They show the couple at Los Angeles Airport after vacationing together in Mexico. It is noticeable that Emma seems to have injured her foot because she uses a scooter to get around.

Emma Watson wears a ring



But that’s not the detail that makes the rumor mill simmer. Much more exciting is the narrow, silver ring that adorns the “Harry Potter” star’s ring finger. This can be clearly seen when you hug your loved one. It is quite possible that the entrepreneur from California got down on his knees in front of the 30-year-old on a love holiday together and asked for her hand.









The “Harry Potter” star keeps his love private



After all, Emma Watson and Leo Robinton have been in a relationship since 2019 and it seems to be going really well. Although the couple have not officially confirmed their relationship to date, they have been spotted in love again and again. In October 2019, the actress and the businessman were photographed kissing for the first time in front of a bakery in the London borough of Notting Hill. “Emma and Leo are doing everything in their power to keep their relationship private,” an insider told the Daily Mail at the time. “After they were photographed kissing in October, Leo deleted all of his social media accounts in an attempt to protect the romance.”

Unusual relationship status



A few months later, Emma Watson explained her relationship status in an interview with British Vogue. She goes on dates but is not in a romantic relationship. “I never believed in that ‘I’m lucky single’ bullshit. I always thought, ‘This is total bullshit”. It took a long time, but I am very happy to be single, “said the British woman. She called it” self-partnered “, which means something like being in a partnership with yourself.

Sources used:thesun.co.uk, hollywoodlife.com, dailymail.co.uk

