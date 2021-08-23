Emma Watson: Actress does not end career

Emma Watson did not give up her career at the age of 30. Your manager denied such rumors.







Emma Watson (30, “Harry Potter”) will continue to make films. Rumors that the actress is pulling out of show business in order to be able to lead a quiet life with her partner Leo Robinton are not true. Jason Weinberg, Watson’s manager at Untitled Entertainment, stated in a statement he gave to Entertainment Weekly: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant, but her career is not.”

Watson, who became world famous at the age of ten for her “Harry Potter” role Hermione Granger, last played in the film “Little Women” in 2019, directed by Greta Gerwig (37). The actress, who is also committed to women’s rights, previously appeared in “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Circle” in 2017. According to US media reports, the 30-year-old was seen for the first time with Robinton, a businessman from Los Angeles, in the fall of 2019.

