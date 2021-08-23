Emma Stone starred in ‘Poor Things’

The 32-year-old actress will work again with director Yorgos Lanthimos, according to ‘Variety’, after the two had already collaborated on the flick ‘The Favorite’.

The Oscar winner will play the role of Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’, described as “an inconsistent, sex-obsessed, emancipated woman and the feminine version of Frankenstein.” Baxter drowns herself to flee from her abusive husband, and her brain is replaced with that of her unborn child. And ‘The Favorite – Intrigue and Insanity’ screenwriter Tony McNamara will also be involved in the new project. The production of the film is expected to begin at the end of 2021, and the project will then be released in 2022.









‘Poor Things’ isn’t the only film adaptation of the classic ‘Frankenstein’ story. Actress Scarlett Johansson will appear in the upcoming ‘Bride’ flick, which highlights the iconic character in a cross-genre way. The ‘Gloria – Life does not wait’ filmmaker Sebastián Lelio will take a seat in the director’s chair for the film and wrote the script in collaboration with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.