Emma Stone: New Photos and First Trailer for “Cruella”

Disney has released new movie posters and a trailer for the prequel “Cruella”. Emma Stone can already convince as a villain.

The role of Cruella de Vil seems like it was made for Emma Stone (32, “La La Land”). Disney has now published new movie posters for the upcoming remake of “101 Dalmatians” on Instagram, which once again show the Oscar winner in the iconic costume of the nasty villain.









You can see a beautiful but also punk Cruella de Vil in her younger years. In addition to the obligatory black and white hairstyle, Stone wears intense eye make-up and looks at the camera with an insidious expression. “She’s just getting started, darling,” commented Disney on the post.

Trailer promises action



In addition, Disney fans can look forward to the first trailer of the prequel “Cruella”. The approximately one and a half minute clip promises plenty of action, unusual costumes and an exciting story about the origin of the Dalmatian villain, who will apparently also have magical powers in the real-life version.

Above all, it is about her ambition to work her way up from the lower class – Estella grew up as an orphan in poor circumstances – as a designer for the rich. For her success, however, she accepts a few minor crimes and receives the support of two accomplices, played by Paul Walter Hauser (34) and Joel Fry (36). The transformation from Estella to Cruella is due to hit German cinemas on May 27th.

CodeList