Emma Amour: “I fell in love with my roommate …”

Dear Emma I’m turning to you because my close friends are getting fed up with me. But I’m a little desperate and could use advice from an outsider. This is what I fell in love with my roommate. At first I thought that the feelings were not real, but that I simply had them because he was “available” and “there”. So I didn’t take it all that seriously and devoted myself to other adventures. But the feelings and thoughts stayed and got stronger over time, the distractions didn’t help. If he weren’t my roommate, I would assume that something is crackling between us. We spend a lot of time together and seek each other’s closeness. We will also go on vacation together for a few days. Ordinarily, these signs would be enough for me to take a step towards him. But we live together, that makes everything more complicated. Dear Emma, ​​what should I do? Ignore the feelings in order to preserve our friendship and living situation, or should I dare to approach him during the holidays? He’s more of a quiet, reserved guy, so I don’t expect too much from him. At the same time, I generally like to take the initiative. But should I really? Grateful for all advice,

Lea

Dear Lea

Ouch, on the one hand, it’s very practical to have a crush on the roommate. You lived together before the first kiss and you know that you are compatible when it comes to living.

If the feelings are then also based on mutuality, then dear Lea, then you can almost speak of a jackpot. After all, you never get to know each other as well and intensively as when you share an apartment, refrigerator and bathroom.

As you can see, I am thrilled and I wish you and your roommate a happy ending.

You say that you have the feeling that there is something between you. In my experience, gut feelings are seldom deceptive. You also say that he is shy and will not take the initiative. But that doesn’t bother you at all, because you like to take the first step yourself.

That’s wonderful!

I really want to encourage you and motivate you to take a step out of the friend zone towards risk and possibly love.

If it’s reciprocal, it’s perfect. And if not, then you know. Then you can always consider whether you want to stay in a shared flat or not under these circumstances.

The worst is that: the uncertainty! Logically there is something exciting about it too. But let’s be honest: in the long run, uncertainty is exhausting.

If I interpret your lines correctly, you will not lack the idea of ​​how to go about it, you are just wondering if you should. Here I want to emphasize once again: ABSOLUTELY! Take your luck into your own hands. Whether you ultimately find this in your roommate or in someone else is secondary. Although I would be very happy if your roommate is like you.









I will keep my fingers crossed for you in the world and would be extremely happy if you would give me an update after you have opened your heart.

PS: never forget that the world belongs to the brave.

Yours

And what would you advise Leah?

