Emily Blunt returns, filming has started

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place © 2018 Paramount Pictures

Sources: John Krasinski Twitter, Deadline

Even if nachos and popcorn are simply a part of the cinema for many, there was a movie last year where these noisy snacks just seemed inappropriate. A quiet placewhose whole premise was based on the fact that the main characters have to make as little noise as possible so that they are not attacked and mangled by alien monsters, was a film that also required its viewers to be as quiet as possible.

John Krasinski’s third directorial work was extremely well received by moviegoers and critics A quiet place became the top-selling horror film of the last year. A sequel has already been made for the 05/15/2020 in the USA. John Krasinski started working on the script for the sequel, but it was not clear yet whether he would return as a director, or whether the film would continue the story of the first one, or simply focus on another family from the same world.









Fortunately, Krasinski has got over himself now Twitter confirmed that he A Quiet Place 2 will stage. In doing so, he also revealed the official title of the sequel: A Quiet Place Part II. It also has industrial portal Deadline confirmed that Emily Blunt has already signed the contract for the sequel. Since she was one of the highlights of the film alongside her film daughter Millicent Simmonds, this is also very good news. Blunt recently won the Actors Union Award for appearing in A quiet place, although she was (unfortunately!) not nominated by the Academy for an Oscar.

Filming too A Quiet Place Part II are expected to start in July. The film does not have a German release date yet, but will probably start close to the US release in this country.