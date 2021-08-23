Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski in partner look

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the Writers Guild Awards. (Image: AP Photo / Star Max)

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of Hollywood’s most likable couples. Wherever they appear, there is always a good mood. As the two recently demonstrated on the red carpet, they are also a particularly stylish duo.

You saw twice at the Writers Guild Awards! Blunt and Krasinski appeared in front of the photographers in a cool partner look. He wore a chic velvet tuxedo in combination with a black bow tie, she also appeared in a black suit. The two-piece by Dolce & Gabbana stood out with a floral jacquard pattern and a matching oversize bow tie. The actress rounded off the classic look with pointed high heels, an XL clunker on her finger and bright pink lips.









The actors drew everyone’s attention in their stylish partner look. (Image: AP Photo / Star Max)

With this coordinated styling, the famous couple was the absolute eye-catcher on the red carpet. Otherwise, Blunt and Krasinski will not only make a name for themselves in terms of fashion. Again and again, the intimate and humorous relationship between the two is a topic of conversation in various gossip magazines.

Most recently, they caused a pounding heart at the SAG Awards. When Blunt accepted the award for “Best Supporting Role” for the film “A Quiet Place”, she thanked her husband, who had taken over the direction: “You are a wonderful filmmaker. I am so happy that I can be with you and that I made this film with you. ” A Hollywood couple to fall in love with!