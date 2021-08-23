Disneyland “Birthday Gang”: Matt Damon’s daughter turned 13

This day will remain unforgettable for Matt Damon (50) and his family. The actor has been with since 2005 Luciana Barroso married. The two crowned their love with the birth of their three daughters: Isabella, Stella and Gia Zavala. The “The Bourne Identity” star largely keeps his family out of the public eye. Well made Frosted go on a trip with his loved ones to celebrate Gia’s birthday.

Gia turned 13 last Thursday and of course that had to be celebrated appropriately – in Disneyland. The birthday child was not only accompanied by his parents, too Matts Thor co-star Luke Hemsworth, 40, joined the group. And so that the troops don’t lose sight of each other, Matt and Co. came up with something particularly sweet: All wore white Mickey Mouse-inspired shirts that said “Birthday Aisle”. With these partner outfits, the group strolled through the theme park.

2003 had Frosted and his Luciana met during the filming of “Inseparable”, in which the now 50-year-old played the main role. The beautiful Argentine was at the time a bartender in Miami, where the comedy was shot. Frosted at some point visited the bar and met his current wife there for the first time. Luciana brings another daughter from a previous relationship who Frosted has since adopted.









Matt Damon, actor

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso at the 2019 premiere of “Catch-22”

